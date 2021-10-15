Advertisement

Two Charlottesville organizations partner to spread awareness about domestic violence

The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up...
The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the chalkboard on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville was decorated with resources for people experiencing abuse.

There were also the names of those lost to domestic violence in central Virginia.

“It’s a really common problem. Unfortunately, one in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence or intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That can be physical violence, it can be emotional violence, it can also be psychological,” said Leisel Robinson, the community engagement coordinator at The Shelter for Help in Emergency.

The shelter has a hotline you can call 24/7 if you need support, the number is 434-293-8509.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees
Roanoke patient connected to hepatitis-A outbreak dies
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Police presence on Delta Drive NW
Three people hurt in shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

The Shriner parade heads down Main Street.
Shrine Club Fall Festival begins
Caldwell faces Hill for 2021 race
Familiar opponents face off for Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney
The show is in the Washington Room of the Natural Bridge Hotel.
Virginia Opry moves to Natural Bridge Hotel
The national event gives flowers to thousands across the country
“Petal it Forward” initiative returns to Roanoke Valley
Roanoke Hepatitis Update/Courtesy VDH
Roanoke Hepatitis Update/Courtesy RCAHD