Unemployed Virginians report benefits being sent to ‘strange’ bank accounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More unemployed Virginians are reporting that their benefits are being sent to strange bank accounts.

According to WVEC news, claimants say their benefit payments are stopping after their account information was changed without them knowing it.

WVEC also reports the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is investigating potential fraud. Similar issues were reported in the spring.

This comes weeks before the VEC is set to overhaul its entire system and will be shut down for several days.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.