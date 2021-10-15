Virginia Opry moves to Natural Bridge Hotel

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Opry moved to Natural Bridge Friday.

The Opry has 41 members and is expanding into the Natural Bridge Hotel from its Clifton Forge base.

Since being named the State Opry of Virginia, they are taking performances out to the Golden Triangle of Country music, with points in Clifton Forge, Natural Bridge, and Roanoke’s Berglund Center.

”And there are more shows on the docket,” said Justin Peery of the Virginia Opry. “At least four shows next season for the Natural Bridge Hotel resort home. Also, we’re in the works for a Good Friday Easter show with Natural Bridge State Park. So there’s a lot of things coming up.

Friday’s show featured Michael Hoover’s “Memories of Elvis” tribute and the Glen Shelton Duo.

