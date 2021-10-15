Advertisement

Youngkin calls rally flag pledge ‘weird and wrong’

Political strategist Steve Bannon gestures during an election rally in Richmond, Va.,...
Political strategist Steve Bannon gestures during an election rally in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Conservative radio host John Fredericks, a former Trump campaign chairman in Virginia, organized the “Take Back Virginia Rally” that drew at least a few hundred people in the Richmond suburbs to fire up the GOP's right wing in the runup to the Nov. 2 elections. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN | Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican candidate for governor is calling it “weird and wrong” that attendees at a right-wing election rally recited the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag said to have been flown at a rally before the Capitol riot in January.

First-time candidate Glenn Youngkin didn’t attend Wednesday evening’s rally in suburban Richmond, which was full of falsehoods about election fraud.

But the wealthy businessman was quickly pressed by Democrats to disavow the use of such a flag during the pledge.

Youngkin said Thursday that the Capitol riot was “sickening and wrong.”

Youngkin is in a tight race with former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

