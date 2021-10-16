Advertisement

Armstrong, Cavaliers roll over hapless Duke 48-0

The margin is the Cavaliers’ largest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game since they beat Miami 48-0 in 2007.
(WDBJ)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a 48-0 victory over Duke.

It’s the Cavaliers’ seventh straight win in the series. Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Wood with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 34-0 lead.

The touchdown just before halftime came as intermittent rain began to fall more significantly, sending fans to the exits.

