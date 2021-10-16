Advertisement

Child missing, believed to be in extreme danger out of Stafford County

Contact 540-658-4400 with information.
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing/endangered alert was issued by the Virginia State Police on behalf of a young girl missing out of Stafford County.

Rabi-Ah Jalloh is black with black hair, brown eyes, stands 4-feet tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

She went missing at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

The child is believed to be with her mother, potentially in an unknown vehicle.

Her mother is Mariatu Jalloh, who is black, with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at 5-feet-1 inch tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

