FFE Player of the Week: Chuck Webb (Patrick Henry)

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anthony Romano caught up with Patriots running back Chuck Webb, who’s this week’s Hardee’s Player of the Week.

After missing Patrick Henry’s previous two games with an injury, sophomore running back Chuck Webb returned last Friday with a vengeance.

“I went out there, I knew I had something to prove. I knew I had to go out there, lead my team, basically do what I had to do.”

The then-15-year-old proceeded to dominate the then-unbeaten Titans of Hidden Valley, rushing for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the next few days, Webb got to celebrate his 16th birthday, and a 44-7 PH win.

“It feels good because I know I still have room to improve along with the rest of the team because it’s a young team, so it feels good.”

“The great thing about Chuck is he’s a hard worker, so he’s gonna do what he needs to do in practice. He’s gonna do what he needs to do in the weight room, in the classroom and take care of business and get better, hopefully, as he goes and gets older.”

As just a 10th grader, Webb’s football role models are young guys, too.

His favorite players are former star college backs and recent NFL first-rounders Najee Harris and Travis Etienne, and what drives Webb is the dream of following in their footsteps.

“I say my work ethic. Get up everyday with a mindset that I want to get my family out of here, so I go out every day and work for it in school and on the field.”

The Patriots’ win was their fifth in a row after dropping the season-opener to Brookville.

And if Webb can tap in to the greatness he showed last week moving forward, PH is set up for success not only this year, but for a long time to come.

“We’re young cats out here dominating older kids and stuff like that and I want to be remembered for the stuff I did off the field, not just on the field. My leadership. When I get up there, I’ll help the community out, and stuff like that.”

“Total team award, all the linemen, everybody blocking, defense getting the ball back. Chuck had a great night. Channel 7, WDBJ Player of the Week.”

“And it’s his birthday, too!”

