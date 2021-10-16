A front brings some showers and cooler air today

Clouds and showers expected through midday

Winds increase behind the front this afternoon

Much cooler air by Sunday

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A front moves through today. (WDBJ Weather)

A strong cold front is approaching the region this morning. Expect clouds to increase this morning and scattered shower coverage is expected for mountain locations between 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Rain totals will be modest with higher amounts (up to .50″) west of the I-81 corridor. Little if any rainfall east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Showers move through by midday. (WDBJ Weather)

Saturday’s highs will be dependent on the cold front timing over your area. Temperatures will be at their warmest early in the day (60s & 70s), before slowly dropping through the afternoon as the cooler, northwest breezes takeover. Winds increase through the afternoon and evening with gusts topping 25 mph at times.

Only scattered showers are expected early Saturday morning with cooler air to follow. (WDBJ7 Weather)

MUCH COOLER AIR RETURNS SUNDAY

Sunday morning lows will easily be in the mid-40s behind our cold front. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s in the mountains, with low 60s elsewhere. Winds also remain breezy at times Sunday afternoon, gusting 15-20 mph at times.

NEXT WEEK

The weekend cool down is short-lived as high temperatures begin moderating early in the week. We’ll have several days with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday through Thursday before another strong front makes its way into the region cooling down temperatures once again for next weekend.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.