Hokies football falls to Pitt 28-7

Braxton Burmeister threw for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan and Jimmy Robertson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Virginia Tech fell to the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers 28-7 Saturday.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh. Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers won their third straight game.

Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Virginia Tech finished with a season-low 225 yards. The Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech moves to 3-3 on the season.

