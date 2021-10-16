It’s all about the base, as candidates gear up for furious finish

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With less than three weeks until Election Day, the candidates for governor are gearing up for a furious race to the finish.

And with the number of undecided voters dwindling, the challenge is to energize their supporters and turn out the vote.

On Friday morning, Retired Lieutenant Colonel and impeachment witness Alexander Vindman weighed in on the Virginia Governor’s race.

“To me this is about rejecting extremism,” Vindman said during a videoconference coordinated by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

This week a Republican rally gave Democrats more ammunition in their effort to tie Glenn Youngkin to Donald Trump. The event included a phone call from the former president and the pledge of allegiance with a flag that was in Washington during the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

“Clearly what we saw last night was so offensive,” Terry McAuliffe said Thursday.

Youngkin has distanced himself from the rally. And as First Lady Jill Biden prepared to visit Virginia on Friday, Republicans criticized a string of surrogates including former President Barack Obama who will campaign for Terry McAuliffe between now and Election Day.

“You’re going to see me campaign as Glenn Youngkin the candidate who is marching to victory,” Youngkin told reporters on Thursday. “And you’re going to see my opponent bring in everybody he can, because he can’t win on his own.”

With most polls showing less than five percent of the voters still undecided, Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said it’s all about the base.

“When we look at the last three or four polls, it is all about the base,” Denton said Friday afternoon. “It’s all about enthusiasm. And it’s all about turnout.”

And don’t forget fundraising.

On Friday afternoon, McAuliffe’s campaign said he brought in more than $12 million during September.

We hadn’t seen Youngkin’s results early Friday evening, but it’s clear the two candidates will shatter campaign finance records for a statewide race in Virginia.

