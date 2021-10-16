Advertisement

Suspect charged in connection to Wednesday Lynchburg shooting

Contact 434-455-6161 with information.
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police Department
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say Jaquez Hargett, 22 of Kinston, NC, was arrested on Wednesday morning following a shooting along Chambers Street.

At 9:12 a.m. October 13, 2021, officers were called to the 300 block of Chambers Street regarding a man who had been shot. They found the man with a “serious gunshot injury,” according to police; the victim was taken to a hospital.

Hargett is charged with the following:

-Aggravated Malicious Wounding

-Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

-Shooting from a vehicle

-Discharge of Firearm in Public Place

-Reckless Handling of a Firearm

