Suspect charged in connection to Wednesday Lynchburg shooting
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say Jaquez Hargett, 22 of Kinston, NC, was arrested on Wednesday morning following a shooting along Chambers Street.
At 9:12 a.m. October 13, 2021, officers were called to the 300 block of Chambers Street regarding a man who had been shot. They found the man with a “serious gunshot injury,” according to police; the victim was taken to a hospital.
Hargett is charged with the following:
-Aggravated Malicious Wounding
-Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
-Shooting from a vehicle
-Discharge of Firearm in Public Place
-Reckless Handling of a Firearm
Contact 434-455-6161 with information.
