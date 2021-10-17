Crews respond to early morning fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to an early morning fire in Danville.

The fire happened at Blue Ridge Fiberboard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials believe it started from a mechanical failure at or outside the boiler.

No injures were reported.

Power to the Blue Ridge Fiberboard was out during the incident. No word yet on when it will be restored.

