Gearheads For a Cause to host event benefitting “Vittles for Vets Little Vittles Program”

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Gearheads For A Cause formed just after the pandemic. The group aims to help organizations in Southwest Virginia, especially as they have been navigating the pandemic.

On Sunday, GFAC is hosting a car, truck and bike show, along with a kids carnival to benefit the Vittles for Vets Little Vittles Program. The program helps the children of veterans and gives the community the chance to help them do it.

This year, both groups are hoping to bring Christmas a little bit early to kids who aren’t always able to enjoy what the holiday season is all about. There will also be a Christmas tree with dozens of kids names on it, the community will have the chance to choose and donate to help get the kids what’s on their wish list.

Sunday’s event will be at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg (1655 Roanoke Street). It will begin at 2 p.m. and run to 5 p.m., those attending are also encouraged to bring Halloween candy because there is a trunk-or-treat/costume event that will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.