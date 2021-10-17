GO Fest wraps up first year in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last decade, GO Fest has been a staple fall event for Roanoke and surrounding areas with one mission: getting more people outside. The annual event is usually held on the fields at River’s Edge, but this year, it was in the heart of downtown.

“Our goal was to bring this festival down to really help support local businesses and the merchants downtown,” said one of the Go Fest Event Directors, Patrick Boas.

That goal succeeded over the weekend as downtown business owners say they’ve seen a boom in business.

“GO Fest has been stupendous for us. It’s been really fun to be able to interact with people who might not come downtown that often,” said Walkabout Outfitter Store Manager, Rayna Christman.

“It’s a way for us to brand Roanoke as an outdoor destination, and one of the neat things of bringing the festival downtown this year is to bring in that urban-metro-outdoor mix, which is the narrative we’ve been talking about for years with Roanoke and what we have to offer,” said Boas.

Boas admits getting everything together this year was challenging, especially following the record year they had in 2019 with 40,000 people in attendance. In addition, there were no national brand sponsors this year, and around 50 vendors total, one third of their total in 2019.

But the challenges haven’t hindered festivities for participants or vendors. The move downtown was positive for vendors like Travis Powell who owns Two Roosters Kettle Corn and Coffee.

“We were a little skeptical coming downtown and keeping up with restaurants but surprisingly it’s been amazing. We’ve had a lot of people that come year after year, who look for us. But then the people who have never been to GO Fest who just happen to be downtown wondering what’s going on. So our sales have just been phenomenal, we couldn’t ask for anything better.”

No decision has been made on the location of GO Fest for 2022, but there was no shortage of excitement for the change up this year.

Though the festival is over, GO Festival representatives will get right back to work in January planning for 2022.

