Advertisement

One dead after a single-vehicle crash near Tuckahoe Rd. in Alleghany County

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.(Gray tv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday just after 7:00 p.m. on Route 311, less than a mile west of Tuckahoe Road in Alleghany County.

A 1994 Chevrolet was traveling east on Route 311 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Raikes Johnson, 57, of Alderson, WV. Mr. Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Carrie Tyler
Cabell Street fire in Lynchburg deemed accidental
The Virginia Redistricting Commission is considering a new congressional map that could bring...
New congressional map could include major changes for western Virginia
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Update: Missing child located, according to Virginia State Police
Ricketts is no longer employed by the school system, a spokesperson said.
Parent speaks on incident involving former Bedford County school bus driver charged with DUI, child endangerment
Roanoke patient connected to hepatitis-A outbreak dies

Latest News

The fire happened at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. Crews say it started from a mechanical failure at...
Danville industrial fire extinguished
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 17, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 17, 2021
Sunday Morning Update
The Gearheads For a Cause logo.
Gearheads for a Cause to host event benefitting “Vittles for Vets Vittles Littles Program”