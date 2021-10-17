One dead after a single-vehicle crash near Tuckahoe Rd. in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday just after 7:00 p.m. on Route 311, less than a mile west of Tuckahoe Road in Alleghany County.

A 1994 Chevrolet was traveling east on Route 311 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Raikes Johnson, 57, of Alderson, WV. Mr. Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

