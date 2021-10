CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - Carolina lost a thriller at home to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday 34-28.

Kirk Cousins threw a 27-yard-touchdown pass in overtime to K.J. Osborn to seal the game.

Sam Darnold threw for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Panthers move to 3-3 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.