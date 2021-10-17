Advertisement

Rockydale Quarries paints haul truck purple with hopes to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer

Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockydale Quarries will soon be bringing one of its haul trucks back into service with a new look. The size of the truck and the fact that it is painted completely purple will definitely catch your eye.

Purple is the color represented by Pancreatic Cancer Awareness, which is what the longtime Star City organization wants to highlight with its truck.

Former Rockydale President and son of its founder, Keith Willis, died in 1968, from the disease and former Senior Vice President of Operations, David Willis, died from the disease in 2016. Both passed away shortly after being diagnosed.

With those men in mind, it’s important for the organization to encourage their employees and the community to have a conversation about pancreatic cancer with their doctor.

“If we could at least get one of our employees or anybody in the community to go talk to their doctor and ask about the risk factors for pancreatic cancer, that’s a win for us,” said Rockydale Regional Manager, Chris Willis, who is the grandson of Keith and nephew of David.

The organization is looking forward to continuing to raise awareness now and in the future. Rockydale is also making monetary donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

