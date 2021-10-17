Advertisement

Sunny, cool, and breezy today

Highs will likely be 10-15° below average
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
  • Sunny and cool today
  • Winds remain breezy today with gusts near 30 mph
  • Sunny and seasonable into the middle of the week

SUNDAY

Sunny and cool today.
Cool and a little breezy this morning. Skies remain mostly sunny with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s in the mountains, with low 60s elsewhere. Winds also remain breezy at times through the afternoon, gusting 20-30 mph at times along and West of the Blue Ridge.

Cool and breezy today.
NEXT WEEK

The weekend cool down is short-lived as high temperatures begin moderating early in the week. We’ll have several days with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday through Thursday before another strong front makes its way into the region cooling down temperatures once again for next weekend.

10 Day Outlook
This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.

