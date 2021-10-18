Amherst County libraries providing free internet hotspots

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cardholders at Amherst County libraries can now checkout, take home and use library hotspots for a month each time they are rented.

The county made the announcement last week on Facebook.

The hotspots use the Verizon data network.

Further details can be found by visiting the Amherst or Madison Heights libraries or the county website.

