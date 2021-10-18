Advertisement

Blacksburg Transit cancelling Commuter Connector

The service was supposed to be temporary.
Courtesy: Blacksburg Transit
Courtesy: Blacksburg Transit
By WDBJ
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Transit announced the cancellation of its Commuter Connector Monday on Facebook:

“Attention BT Riders: Beginning Monday, 11/1, BT will no longer be running the Commuter Connector. Connections will be available from Go Anywhere to the Two Town Trolley route.

We’ve heard a lot of questions and concerns floating around regarding the Commuter cancellation and want to take a minute to clarify some information:

- Yes, the Commuter Connector is being cancelled, but the service was intended to be temporary while BT was running at a lower service level on the Explorer – this freed up additional funds and manpower temporarily.

- The Commuter Connector was not an ADA service. Just like the regular Go Anywhere and Explorer (which allows deviations) in Christiansburg, the Commuter was open to everyone.

- ADA riders of the Commuter have an option for service to Blacksburg in addition to the Two Town Trolley route which is connecting a Go Anywhere trip with our BT Access service at the hospital. We’re happy to speak with riders about BT Access and more information is available on our website: https://www.ridebt.org/bt-access/overview.

- Unfortunately, funding is not available for the continuation of the Commuter at this time.

- Additionally, BT is facing both manpower and equipment issues meaning cuts across our system. Want to help? Apply now at ridebt.org/btjobs.”

