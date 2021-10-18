Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. Powell has died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family reported.(Hillery Smith Garrison | AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man found safe after being reported missing out of Carroll County
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries haul truck painted purple with hopes of bringing more awareness to pancreatic cancer
Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.
New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
One dead after crash in Alleghany County
Areas of frost may develop and damage sensitive plants in the highlighted areas.
Patchy frost for some early Monday

Latest News

Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark
The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash on Bedford.
Driver critical after big rig crash in Bedford