Danville’s famous operatic soprano honored with historical marker

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday morning, Danville leaders came together to remember a woman best known for her voice and the powerful ways it shaped her life.

Gathering on West End Avenue in Danville, they commemorated a historical highway marker for Camilla Williams. Those present included representatives from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Danville’s Calvary Baptist Church, City Council, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

Williams, an operatic soprano, was the first African American woman contracted with a major US opera company.

She was well known for her role as Madame Butterfly.

Before touring internationally, she got an education and taught in the City of Danville where she often performed.

”She also performed for Calvary Baptist Church, her home church, and she performed for many Alpha Phi Omega sponsored events, said Gayle Hunt Breakley, President of the Alpha Phi Omega Danville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “Through all of these she brought fame and recognition to Alpha Kappa Alpha, to Alpha Phi Omega, and to Danville.”

Williams performed to raise money for civil rights demonstrations.

And she even sang the National Anthem at the March on Washington before King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

