DMV serving walk-in customers again

Appointment-only service will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while walk-in service...
Appointment-only service will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while walk-in service will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.(NBC12)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is serving walk-in customers again, but the state agency says it will continue to schedule appointments as well.

During the pandemic the agency has been providing its services online, and in-person by appointment. At the direction of the General Assembly, the DMV recently began providing walk-in service two and a half days a week.

Commissioner Richard Holcomb briefed members of the House Appropriations Committee Monday afternoon. He said appointments remain popular with DMV customers, especially in busier locations.

“They know on an appointment, I show up ten minutes early. I get my transaction done probably in about fifteen minutes to half an hour depending on what the transaction is, and I can plan that,” Holcomb said.

Like many other employers competing for workers, the agency says it’s biggest challenge right now is staffing. The DMV recently increased the minimum wage it pays frontline workers.

