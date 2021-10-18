Driver critical after big rig crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a big rig was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday morning.

At 3:33 a.m.. Moneta Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to the 10000 block of Moneta Road for an overturned tractor trailer, with the driver trapped in the wreck.

The Bedford Fire Department was called to assist getting the driver out.

There is no word regarding the cause of the crash.

