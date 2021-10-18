Advertisement

Driver critical after big rig crash in Bedford

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash on Bedford.
The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash on Bedford.(Moneta Volunteer Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Oct. 18, 2021
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a big rig was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday morning.

At 3:33 a.m.. Moneta Volunteer Fire Department crews were called to the 10000 block of Moneta Road for an overturned tractor trailer, with the driver trapped in the wreck.

The Bedford Fire Department was called to assist getting the driver out.

There is no word regarding the cause of the crash.

