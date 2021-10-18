Advertisement

DSLCC new name one step away from approval

The new name is expected to go into effect on July 1, 2022 if it is approved by the state board next month.
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dabney S. Lancaster Community College may soon get its new name.

“Mountain Gateway Community College” was unanimously approved at a local board meeting.

