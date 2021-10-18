Advertisement

Frank Beamer celebrates 75th birthday

Former Hokies coach turns 75-years-old
Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer yells at a player during the second half of an NCAA...
Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer yells at a player during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. Tech won the game 23-20. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Tim Grattan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Beamer, the legendary coach at Virginia Tech, has a reason to celebrate today.

No, it’s not a marque win over another college football program, but the former head football coach for the Hokies is celebrating a birthday.

Beamer turns 75-year-old today!

The winningest coach at Virginia Tech had numerous people showing support for Beamer’s birthday on social media.

Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster:

ESPN reporter and Giles County native Marty Smith:

Beamer won a school record of 238 games at Virginia Tech (29 seasons at the school) and won seven conference championships (4 ACC, 3 Big East). His best team was the 1999 Hokies which lost to Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the BCS National Championship.

Beamer entered the College Football Hall-of-Fame in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man found safe after being reported missing out of Carroll County
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries haul truck painted purple with hopes of bringing more awareness to pancreatic cancer
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
One dead after crash in Alleghany County
Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.
New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech

Latest News

Chicago Sky's Candice Parker (3) goes up to shoot the basketball against Phoenix Mercury's...
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Panthers fall in OT to Vikings 34-28
VT Football Experience Update 10 16 21
Virginia Tech Football Experience Update
Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.
New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech