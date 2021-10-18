Frank Beamer celebrates 75th birthday
Former Hokies coach turns 75-years-old
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Beamer, the legendary coach at Virginia Tech, has a reason to celebrate today.
No, it’s not a marque win over another college football program, but the former head football coach for the Hokies is celebrating a birthday.
Beamer turns 75-year-old today!
The winningest coach at Virginia Tech had numerous people showing support for Beamer’s birthday on social media.
Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster:
Happy Birthday to the Legend and my Mentor. Enjoy YOUR DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/04vnNiMa4v— Bud Foster (@coachfostervt) October 18, 2021
ESPN reporter and Giles County native Marty Smith:
Happy Birthday, Coach (Frank) Beamer.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 18, 2021
Thank you for giving SWVA folks something to be so proud of. pic.twitter.com/6ppqAQq1cB
Beamer won a school record of 238 games at Virginia Tech (29 seasons at the school) and won seven conference championships (4 ACC, 3 Big East). His best team was the 1999 Hokies which lost to Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the BCS National Championship.
Beamer entered the College Football Hall-of-Fame in 2018.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.