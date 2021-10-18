Frank Beamer celebrates 75th birthday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Beamer, the legendary coach at Virginia Tech, has a reason to celebrate today.

No, it’s not a marque win over another college football program, but the former head football coach for the Hokies is celebrating a birthday.

Beamer turns 75-year-old today!

The winningest coach at Virginia Tech had numerous people showing support for Beamer’s birthday on social media.

Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster:

Happy Birthday to the Legend and my Mentor. Enjoy YOUR DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/04vnNiMa4v — Bud Foster (@coachfostervt) October 18, 2021

ESPN reporter and Giles County native Marty Smith:

Happy Birthday, Coach (Frank) Beamer.

Thank you for giving SWVA folks something to be so proud of. pic.twitter.com/6ppqAQq1cB — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 18, 2021

Beamer won a school record of 238 games at Virginia Tech (29 seasons at the school) and won seven conference championships (4 ACC, 3 Big East). His best team was the 1999 Hokies which lost to Florida State in the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the BCS National Championship.

Beamer entered the College Football Hall-of-Fame in 2018.

