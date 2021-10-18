It’s leaf peeping time in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Highland County, it’s definitely leaf peeping season.

The maple trees that provide maples syrup in the spring put on a colorful show every fall, and right now they’re at they’re peak.

In addition to enjoying a quiet drive on the mountain roads, in recent years you can also get an overhead view from a restored fire tower just outside Monterey.

”The owner, Skip Jones, and some other locals got together and they completely restored it,” said Chris Swecker, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, “and are generous enough to leave it open, sunrise to sunset, where you can go and climb -- it’s over 100 steps, so in addition to views you might get some wobbly legs, but it’s a really fun thing to do.”

Colors should move East and South, down from the altitudes of the Highlands in the coming weeks.

