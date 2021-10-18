Lynchburg brand campaign incorporates state slogan into message

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism has unveiled its new brand campaign.

The department has created a campaign based around the slogan “LYH Loves You.”

That incorporates the state’s slogan of “Virginia is for Lovers.”

They hope the brand will be inviting for tourists and drive more business.

“We’re really gonna put it all over the community and really sort of building that civic pride from the inside out, so that when visitors come to our community and we put it out in the world that we are recognizably Lynchburg. We are warm, welcome and inviting,” said Anna Bentson, assistant director.

They expect to have the campaign run for a couple years.

