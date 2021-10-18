Advertisement

Lynchburg brand campaign incorporates state slogan into message

The face of the brand campaign.
The face of the brand campaign.(Photo: Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism has unveiled its new brand campaign.

The department has created a campaign based around the slogan “LYH Loves You.”

That incorporates the state’s slogan of “Virginia is for Lovers.”

They hope the brand will be inviting for tourists and drive more business.

“We’re really gonna put it all over the community and really sort of building that civic pride from the inside out, so that when visitors come to our community and we put it out in the world that we are recognizably Lynchburg. We are warm, welcome and inviting,” said Anna Bentson, assistant director.

They expect to have the campaign run for a couple years.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man found safe after being reported missing out of Carroll County
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries haul truck painted purple with hopes of bringing more awareness to pancreatic cancer
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, actor Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy...
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ has died

Latest News

Damage of a Friday fire remains at the Cottage Stillroom.
Lynchburg fire that tore through building Friday ‘biggest seen in some time,’ fire chief says
Northam issues flag order following Powell’s death
Courtesy Amherst County Facebook page
Amherst County libraries providing free internet hotspots
WDBJ
DSLCC new name one step away from approval