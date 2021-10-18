Lynchburg fire that tore through building Friday ‘biggest seen in some time,’ fire chief says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday evening fire crews got a call for the Cottage Stillroom in Lynchburg for a fire that could be seen from miles around the city.

Crews spent hours Friday evening into Saturday morning fighting the fire - one unlike any in recent times.

“Typically in our city we have fires that are occurring in homes and residences and so certainly by volume and by just size of the building this is the biggest one we’ve seen in quite some time,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief.

Wormser says power along a portion of Cabell Street was cut while crews fought the fire.

Initially they were able to make an interior attack, but because of how quick the fire spread through the inside they were forced out.

“They were able to go through a side door and make an interior attack,” said Wormser. “Unfortunately, because the fire had gone up through that elevator shaft and already made the roof and the second floor, that presented some challenges for them and they had to come back out.”

Even with the fire put out, the work still isn’t over.

Monday, crews were at the site early in the afternoon tending to a hotspot. Dousing those will still be done as crews continue to watch over the building in the days to come.

“Our folks are built for this. This is what they want to do when the need is there. They want to be able to help and assist and so they do that without hesitation,” said Wormser.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental.

