Man killed in crash on Kings Highway

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Drakes Branch man has been identified as the victim of a crash Friday morning in Charlotte County.

Jarrett Tharpe, 36, was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 12:39 a.m. October 15 to Kings Highway at the Route 15 North exit ramp.

Tharpe, driving a Nissan Frontier pickup, was headed west on Kings Highway when he tried to take the Route 15 North exit, but missed the ramp, ran off the road and hit a tree.

