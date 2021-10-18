Advertisement

Man shot in northwest Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about what led to a shooting Sunday night.

Police were called about 11 p.m. October 17 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Rolling Hill Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man found safe after being reported missing out of Carroll County
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries haul truck painted purple with hopes of bringing more awareness to pancreatic cancer
Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.
New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
One dead after crash in Alleghany County
Areas of frost may develop and damage sensitive plants in the highlighted areas.
Patchy frost for some early Monday

Latest News

COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case tests down to 7% over the last week
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash on Bedford.
Driver critical after big rig crash in Bedford
Pawpaws on the Gala River Front Campground.
Grown Here at Home / Pawpaws: The “forgotten fruit”