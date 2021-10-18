Man shot in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about what led to a shooting Sunday night.

Police were called about 11 p.m. October 17 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Rolling Hill Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

