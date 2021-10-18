Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead and nine others are injured in a horse-drawn buggy crash in Cumberland.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 on Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy traveling southbound along Route 45. The buggy was also traveling southbound.

Police said the driver of the Toyota drove on at first but then returned to the scene a short time later.

In total, there were two adults and eight children inside the buggy.

Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene. Her husband is being treated for life-threatening injuries at UVA Medical Center.

Their eight children, who range in age 9-months to 16 years old, were all taken to nearby hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Due to the extent of injuries, the horse was euthanized.

Troopers said the buggy did have the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” triangle placard, and working headlights and taillights.

The driver of the Toyota, 60, of Farmville, was not injured. Police said charges are pending.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to this family and their Amish community, which is suffering yet another tragic loss due to a fatal traffic crash,” said 1st Sgt. Eric King of Virginia State Police Area 19, which covers Buckingham and Cumberland counties. “Local residents in the Cumberland and Buckingham county region are reminded to be on the lookout for Amish horse-drawn buggies traveling on our highways. Our winding rural roads have blind curves, so we must all comply with posted speed limits and share the road safely and responsibly.”

Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways and becoming more common across Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties the the communities continue to grow.

“According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Amish buggies travel at speeds of around five to eight miles per hour. Statistics show that more than 65 percent of all traffic deaths involving buggy drivers and passengers occur in rural areas,” a release said.

Last week, there was another buggy involved in a crash in Richmond County. The two people inside the buggy were seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

