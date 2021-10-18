Advertisement

One house totaled; another damaged in Clifton Forge fire

Rose Avenue Fire-Clifton Forge
Rose Avenue Fire-Clifton Forge(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a fire that destroyed one house and damaged another Sunday night.

The call came in around 11:35 p.m. for a house on fire at 728 Rose Avenue in Clifton Forge, according to Clifton Forge Fire Chief Jeremy Nicely.

The fire started in one home, which investigators say is a total loss, and moved to one next door.

No injuries have been reported.

