One house totaled; another damaged in Clifton Forge fire

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a fire that destroyed one house and damaged another Sunday night.

The call came in around 11:35 p.m. for a house on fire at 728 Rose Avenue in Clifton Forge, according to Clifton Forge Fire Chief Jeremy Nicely.

The fire started in one home, which investigators say is a total loss, and moved to one next door.

No injuries have been reported.

