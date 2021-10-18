Advertisement

Our beautiful sunny weather continues

Overnight lows reach the upper 30s to low 40s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Still breezy at times overnight
  • Sunny and warming through the week

AREAS OF FROST FOR SOME

Frost Advisories have been issued for areas mainly along/west of the Interstate 77 corridor through 9 a.m. Monday where the potential for frost is the greatest. The key will be the wind speed. If winds relax, temperatures may reach the 30s, increasing the frost risk. Spotty frost may appear outside of these highlighted areas (above), but likely not long enough or widespread enough to warrant a Frost Advisory.

Elsewhere, overnight temperatures will be well above freezing with lows in the 40s under mainly clear skies.

MONDAY

Skies remain sunny with lighter winds and slightly warmer temperatures Monday. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s. Overnight lows may once again drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll need to keep an eye on frost potential to the west again.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEK

Our cool down is short-lived as high temperatures begin moderating through the week. We’ll have several dry, sunny days with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday before another strong front makes its way into the region.

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning.(WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. Any showers appear to be out of the region in time for high school football Friday evening.

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.

