Our beautiful sunny weather continues

A chilly start to our day

Still breezy at times overnight

Sunny and warming through the week

AREAS OF FROST FOR SOME

Frost Advisories have been issued for areas mainly along/west of the Interstate 77 corridor through 9 a.m. Monday where the potential for frost is the greatest. The key will be the wind speed. If winds relax, temperatures may reach the 30s, increasing the frost risk. Spotty frost may appear outside of these highlighted areas (above), but likely not long enough or widespread enough to warrant a Frost Advisory.

Elsewhere, overnight temperatures will be well above freezing with lows in the 40s under mainly clear skies.

MONDAY

Skies remain sunny with lighter winds and slightly warmer temperatures Monday. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s. Overnight lows may once again drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll need to keep an eye on frost potential to the west again.

An area of high pressure's in control of our weather meaning we'll see lots of sunshine.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEK

Our cool down is short-lived as high temperatures begin moderating through the week. We’ll have several dry, sunny days with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday before another strong front makes its way into the region.

Temperatures warm through Wednesday before dropping again behind a strong cold front. (WDBJ Weather)

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. Any showers appear to be out of the region in time for high school football Friday evening.

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

Another fall cold front will enter the area Thursday night bringing cooler than average temperatures for the upcoming weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.