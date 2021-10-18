Preparations underway for annual SPAYghetti fundraiser for RVSPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help pets in the Roanoke community while not even having to cook lunch or dinner.

Tuesday, October 19, is the 15th annual Spayghetti Lunch and Dinner to benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

You can go to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church to get a lunch or dinner.

It’s ten dollars for the meal.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organization.

“Every six meals sold will actually cover the cost of spaying or neutering a cat or dog at the shelter so they can go into a loving home,” said Suzanne Cresswell with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

