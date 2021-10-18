Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools announced Monday morning the district will adjust the school calendar to give teachers more time for planning and/or professional development.

As explained in the announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page, the adjustment will provide at least one full day a month between now and Spring Break.

“We understand our families are impacted by this change,” said the announcement. “We have worked to make changes to days when students were releasing early or were already out of school and to ensure you have time to plan for the change.

You can access the revised school calendar here.

