Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office temporarily closes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Computer upgrades are temporarily closing the Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office at 5204 Bernard Drive from Monday through Wednesday.
Online tax payments will not be available until after Friday.
The in-person office will be back to normal business on Thursday.
