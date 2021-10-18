Advertisement

Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office temporarily closes

Computer upgrades are temporarily closing the Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office at 5204 Bernard Drive from Monday through Wednesday.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Computer upgrades are temporarily closing the Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office at 5204 Bernard Drive from Monday through Wednesday.

Online tax payments will not be available until after Friday.

The in-person office will be back to normal business on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man found safe after being reported missing out of Carroll County
Rockydale Quarries repainted haul truck that aims to bring more awareness to pancreatic cancer.
Rockydale Quarries haul truck painted purple with hopes of bringing more awareness to pancreatic cancer
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, actor Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy...
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ has died

Latest News

Courtesy: Blacksburg Transit
Blacksburg Transit cancelling Commuter Connector
Pictured from left to right are: Sherman Saunders, city councilman; Karice Luck-Brimmer,...
Danville’s famous operatic soprano honored with historical marker
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer yells at a player during the second half of an NCAA...
Frank Beamer celebrates 75th birthday