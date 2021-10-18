Advertisement

Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital

Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke(Katey Roshetko WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people pulled from a house fire in Roanoke have died.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called October 6 to a two-alarm fire on Westover Avenue Southwest. Four people were pulled from the home and taken to a hospital; two died six days later from fire-related injuries, according to the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office.

Carol and Julian Tinsley were identified by family members as the victims.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was electrical and accidental.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to check electrical cords often, saying, “Residents should immediately replace cracked, damaged, and loose electrical or extension cords and should never try to repair them. Roanoke residents who need a smoke alarm can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540.853.2795.”

