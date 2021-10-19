Beautiful sunny weather continues

Another chilly start to our day

Warmer afternoon temperatures expected

End of week front bring a minimal chance of showers

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEK

Our cool down is short-lived as high temperatures begin moderating through the week. We’ll have several dry, sunny days with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday and lasting through the first part of Thursday. Then another strong cold front will move into the region.

Our beautiful weather continues into early Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. Any showers appear to be out of the region in time for high school football Friday evening.

Another cold front will bring a few showers back into the area late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Isolated showers are possible late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.