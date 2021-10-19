Blessed Day Treats brings the Halloween spirit

(WDBJ) - Halloween is better with a treat box and witch’s broom. Just ask Blessed Day Treats.

The creations are made from scratch, home-baked goods.

Owner and baker, Jill Davis: “I focus on flavor and making sure that my customers enjoy everything they purchase, so they want to come back for more.”

Further details about products can be found by visiting the Blessed Day Treats website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.