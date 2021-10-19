Advertisement

Blessed Day Treats brings the Halloween spirit

A treat box and witch’s broom make an appearance.
Halloween pumpkins
Halloween pumpkins(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Halloween is better with a treat box and witch’s broom. Just ask Blessed Day Treats.

The creations are made from scratch, home-baked goods.

Owner and baker, Jill Davis: “I focus on flavor and making sure that my customers enjoy everything they purchase, so they want to come back for more.”

Further details about products can be found by visiting the Blessed Day Treats website.

