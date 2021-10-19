Brandon Avenue SW housing development rezoning voted down by city council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After hours of discussion in the city council chambers, the resolution to allow for rezoning of the Brandon Avenue SW housing development was not approved by council.

In a 4-3 vote, members of the council chose to keep the area of Brandon Avenue SW zoned as residential single-family.

Owner Robert Fralin argued that his proposal for a nearly 70 unit development would be in line with the city’s plan for 2040.

Before Fralin owned the land, a similar rezoning proposal was discussed. That also did not pass council.

“What I heard in the last 30 minutes from the owner is a great example of how much lipstick you can put on a pig,” said one community member who addressed the council.

Fralin’s group says that the area of land will still be developed, but with the area facing Brandon Avenue SW as 12 single-family unit homes, and land behind those homes saved for a possible rezoning proposal in the future.

EARLIER STORY: The conversation of a new housing development on Brandon Avenue SW may seem like déjà vu, but according to Robert Fralin, the project will happen, one way or the other.

“You’re choosing between two defined controlled engineered entrances versus 12 driveways right on Brandon Avenue,” said Fralin, president of R. Fralin Companies, during a planning commission meeting Monday. When the project was first discussed by the commission and by city council in 2017, Robert Fralin did not own the nearly eight acres of land in question, but now he does.

Currently, the land that backs up to the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Brambleton Avenue is zoned as residential single-family. Fralin says with the current zoning, he would be able to develop up to 30 homes, but would plan to develop 12 single-family homes, with 12 driveways.

That would only happen, though, if the zoning request for the land to become Mixed Use Planned Unit Development District is denied by City Council.

If it is approved, the plan is to build 54 apartments, and 15 town homes, a proposal that’s been met with plenty of resistance. More than 700 people have signed a Change.org petition in opposition.

“If you navigated Main and Brandon, doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, it’s not an easy navigation,” said one commenter during Monday’s meeting.

The additional traffic is a concern now and was a concern four years ago. Fralin, however, believes the development will include safety benefits.

“During rush hour, stand in front of my property, walk the length of it. It’s very long and tell me if that’s comfortable; tell me how many cars you count, and what I’m trying to tell you is that it’s not safe,” said Fralin.

Fralin also brought up the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, saying there’s a continued need in Roanoke for new housing, which several commissioners agreed with, but before the affirmative vote, there was some hesitation.

“Either we say yes to the whole thing or we get B, with the 12, that just feels “ugh” to me,” said commissioner Pamela Smith.

Only five commissioners of the seven voted during the meeting, as two said they had personal conflicts with the matter. The vote passed 4:1 and the zoning matter will now be heard by members of city council.

