Bringing Hope Home campaign helps fund TAP programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Total Action for Progress needs your help to fund the services they provide in our hometowns.

The Roanoke organization kicked off its Bringing Hope Home Campaign on Tuesday.

The money raised will go towards helping people right here in Southwest Virginia.

The focus of the programs includes education and employment, domestic violence and family services, housing and financial services.

“We don’t survive just on federal and state grant monies. We have to have some discretionary dollars and those are heard to come by so we reach out to the community for that,” said Craig Balzer, Total Action for Progress.

TAP’s goal is to raise $200,000 this year.

