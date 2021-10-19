CEO: Dominion wants money back from anti-Youngkin PAC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s CEO says the company’s political action committee didn’t properly vet an anti-Glenn Youngkin PAC before giving it large donations and Dominion wants its money back.

CEO Bob Blue said in an email to employees Monday that Dominion has a long history of transparent and bipartisan political giving, but news stories highlighted activities of the Accountability Virginia PAC that they wouldn’t knowingly support.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the email comes after reports that Dominion donated $200,000 to the PAC that looks aligned with Democrats, but attacks the Republican nominee from the right on gun issues, making it look like conservatives aren’t happy with Youngkin.

The PAC’s ads aim to lower voter turnout in areas that support him.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.