Crime-targeting operation in Danville results in no summer homicides

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no homicides in Danville during the summer of 2021, according to results of an anti-crime operation put in place by Danville Police. The operation focused on reducing violent crime through the summer months of July through September.

The department’s analysis of crime data in previous years showed a pattern of gun-related violent crimes, specifically homicide, increasing during the summer months. That led to the 2021 operation run by the Special Investigations section, including the Violent Crime and Gang Unit, Vice-Narcotics Unit, and the Crime Deterrence and Interdiction Unit. The collaboration was named Operation Freedom.

Detectives aimed at violent fugitive apprehension, narcotics investigations, violent crime investigations, and the recovery of illegal firearms from July to the end of September.

The “focused deterrence model” used in the operation “aims to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data-driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing,” according to Danville Police.

Police say this is the first time the city experienced fewer than two summer homicides since 2015, and that residents can expect ongoing planned efforts to reduce violent crime through similar focused investigations, aimed to eliminate drug dealing, gang activities, and gun-related crimes.

The operation resulted in:

 34 Residential Search Warrants Executed

 72 Other Search Warrants Executed

 204.5 grams of methamphetamine seized

 123.1 grams of cocaine seized

 3241 grams of marijuana seized

 241.3 grams of heroin seized

 4326 grams of synthetic marijuana seized

 14.4 grams of steroids seized

 25 Firearms Seized

 $27,620.70 US Currency Seized

 142 Individuals Arrested

 293 Criminal Charges

Anyone with information to help efforts to eliminate violence, gangs, or drugs through tips or cooperation with the Danville Police Department is asked to call 434-793-0000 or special investigations at 434-799-6508, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use the crime tips app CARE here.

