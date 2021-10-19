Advertisement

Downtown Covington trick or treat set

The season has arrived on Main Street.
The season has arrived on Main Street.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are plans to have a downtown Halloween after all.

Despite concerns that they wouldn’t be able to let kids trick or treat downtown businesses, Friday night, October 29th, will indeed be the day for the little ghouls and goblins to come out and walk Main Street.

”It is such a huge event for our kids in the community,” said Cindy Bryant of Olde Town Covington, “and we always have a good turnout, over 1400 kids, so we wanted to do something.”

And that’s not all. This Saturday, the 23rd, there will be Pumpkins in the Park at the Jackson River Sports Complex.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE: A white tailed deer
Search on for those who shot, beheaded deer in Radford
Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar