Downtown Covington trick or treat set

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are plans to have a downtown Halloween after all.

Despite concerns that they wouldn’t be able to let kids trick or treat downtown businesses, Friday night, October 29th, will indeed be the day for the little ghouls and goblins to come out and walk Main Street.

”It is such a huge event for our kids in the community,” said Cindy Bryant of Olde Town Covington, “and we always have a good turnout, over 1400 kids, so we wanted to do something.”

And that’s not all. This Saturday, the 23rd, there will be Pumpkins in the Park at the Jackson River Sports Complex.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.