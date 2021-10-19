Advertisement

Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 6-month-old was found dead by authorities after being attacked by the family dog, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a baby not breathing due to an attack by the family dog. The residence was located on Apache Lane in Kodak, officials said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the infant dead and another person injured who lived in the home, a release stated.

The resident was injured while trying to protect the child from being attacked, according to officials.

Officials said the large dog became aggressive toward emergency responders and was put down on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE: A white tailed deer
Search on for those who shot, beheaded deer in Radford
Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar

Latest News

Councilman Asked to Take Leave of Absence
Councilman Asked to Take Leave of Absence
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 19, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 19, 2021
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote