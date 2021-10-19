Advertisement

Historic markers unveiled in Bath County

A marker is unveiled at the former Jefferson Pools.
A marker is unveiled at the former Jefferson Pools.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historical markers were unveiled around Warm Springs.

Folks gathered at the historic Warm Springs Baths -- formerly known as the Jefferson Pools -- where restoration work is now underway, as well as in the town of Warm Springs and West Warm Springs.

African Americans settled West Warm Springs shortly after the Civil War when they were given the opportunity to purchase land. Descendants of the founding families have helped preserve the town’s history.

