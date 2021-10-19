Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Jared Stout sings about SW Virginia in re-released song “Home”

By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Jared Stout is proud to be from Southwest Virginia. You can hear it in the lyrics of his music.

He just re-re-released the song “Home” as a full band version. It features lyrics unique to the history and landscape of our hometowns.

Stout started performing on his own about six years ago. Then two years ago, he started The Jared Stout Band.

It’s called a “versatile sound of Americana blended with Blues, Country, Soul, and Rock.”

The band has made a name for itself as the opening act for such musicians as Phil Vassar and Sister Hazel.

In case you’d like to check out the Jared Stout Band, it has several upcoming gigs in Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Thursday, October 21, the band is performing with the Vegabonds at the Milk Parlor in Blacksburg.

The following week are performances at Sinkland Farms and Big Lick Brewing.

And November 26, they’ll be back in Roanoke with a concert at 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

Click here for the band’s full tour schedule.

Hometown Entertainment: Jared Stout