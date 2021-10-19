Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools approves array of early dismissals to ‘address any needs in response to COVID-19′

Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board reviewed proposed calendar changes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Those changes include a number of 2-hour early dismissals in the coming months.

According to the agenda, the superintendent proposed those to “prep, plan, and address any needs in response to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on schools.”

The school board voted 7-2 to approve the changes Tuesday.

A list of the early dismissal dates for students are below:

  • Wed. Nov. 10, 2021
  • Wed. Nov. 17, 2021
  • Wed. Dec. 1, 2021
  • Wed. Dec. 8, 2021
  • Wed. Jan. 5, 2022
  • Wed. Jan. 12, 2022

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE: A white tailed deer
Search on for those who shot, beheaded deer in Radford
Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar

Latest News

State lawmakers say Virginia has underestimated the impact of the pandemic on students' mental...
Learning loss and mental health impacts to linger following pandemic
DSLCC Name Update
DSLCC Name Update
WDBJ
Lancaster Community College new name one step away from approval
Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar