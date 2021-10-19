Lynchburg City Schools approves array of early dismissals to ‘address any needs in response to COVID-19′
Oct. 19, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board reviewed proposed calendar changes at Tuesday’s meeting.
Those changes include a number of 2-hour early dismissals in the coming months.
According to the agenda, the superintendent proposed those to “prep, plan, and address any needs in response to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on schools.”
The school board voted 7-2 to approve the changes Tuesday.
A list of the early dismissal dates for students are below:
- Wed. Nov. 10, 2021
- Wed. Nov. 17, 2021
- Wed. Dec. 1, 2021
- Wed. Dec. 8, 2021
- Wed. Jan. 5, 2022
- Wed. Jan. 12, 2022
