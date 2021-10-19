Lynchburg City Schools approves array of early dismissals to ‘address any needs in response to COVID-19′

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board reviewed proposed calendar changes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Those changes include a number of 2-hour early dismissals in the coming months.

According to the agenda, the superintendent proposed those to “prep, plan, and address any needs in response to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on schools.”

The school board voted 7-2 to approve the changes Tuesday.

A list of the early dismissal dates for students are below:

Wed. Nov. 10, 2021

Wed. Nov. 17, 2021

Wed. Dec. 1, 2021

Wed. Dec. 8, 2021

Wed. Jan. 5, 2022

Wed. Jan. 12, 2022

