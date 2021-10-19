Nancy Agee receives Cabell Brand Hope Award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Total Action for Progress or TAP gave Nancy Agee a special award at the organization’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s been a really tough almost two years, every single day,” said Nancy Agee, Carilion Clinic President and CEO.

The Cabell Brand Hope Award goes to a member of the community whose work improves the lives of others.

“To have something so inspirational, and lovely, as this award, brought me to tears,” said Agee.

She spoke about what these two years have been like for her staff.

“Our folks aren’t just tired. If you’re tires you can go to bed and wake up and be refreshed. The incredible weariness, fatigue, the hard work has made this a very tough journey,” said Agee.

When accepting the award, Agee says it’s not about her. It’s about the people who work tirelessly to take care of patients right here in our hometowns.

“Hard for people to understand just what all we are doing in our hospitals, in our offices to take care of patients and to spread hope,” said Agee.

She has a message for this community.

“Get vaccinated, wear your mask, socially distance for now and let’s get through this winter of this time in our lives and look forward to a new and better spring,” said Agee.

